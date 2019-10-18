Redmi launches two new mid-range, quad-camera smartphones; find out their specifications and which one suits your budget

The all new Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 pro comes with new quad camera features ready to launch in India on 21 October. Here are the some of their specifications and differences between the all two new product by Xioami Redmi Note series.

Back camera

Redmi note 8 it is packed with Quad camera by 48 MP and 8 MP wide angle and ultra wide lens respectively, 2 MP macro lens for small object and other 2 MP for depth sensor.

Redmi note 8 pro it is packed with Quad camera by super 64 MP and 8 MP wide angle and ultra wide lens respectively 2 MP macro lens for small object and other 2 MP for depth sensor

Both camera get the support of HDR mode and panorama mode with high resolution 2160p@30fps

Front Camera

Note 8 have 13 MP selfie camera and Note 8 Pro comes with 20 MP camera, in both the products there is an supports of 1080p@30fps video recording which is best for social media apps like TIktok, Snapchat and Live.

Processors

Redmi note 8 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 which consumes less power and best for full one day use. But here is a good news for gamers, that Redmi note 8 pro comes with Mediatek Helio G90T which supports good resolution of graphics

Battery

Redmi note 8 have Li-Po 4000 mAh battery, while Note 8 pro comes with Li-Po 4500 mAh battery, both devices supports 18W fast charging

Display Size

Redmi note 8 have a little smaller display than the Note 8 pro, which comprises 6.3 and 6.53 inch respectively.

Price

Redmi note 8 have two variants 4GB+64GB which costs 9,999 rupees and the other one variant 6GB+128GB for 12,999 rupees

Xiomi Redmi note 8 pro brings 3 variants, which are 6GB+64GB for 14,999 6GB+128GB for 15,999 and 8GB+128GB for 17,999

Common features between both the products

Both phones comes with equal specifications like Gorilla Glass 5, Type-C USB charging, 3.5 mm head phone jack and in-screen finger print scanners along with alternate back touch sensor option.