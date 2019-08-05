Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro go on open sale in India

New Delhi: Xiaomi's recently launched smartphones under the Redmi sub-brand -- Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro -- are on open sale in India across Mi.com and Flipkart starting on Monday. The devices would also be available across all premium offline stores, the company said in a statement.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts from Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs 30,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. While, the Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 23,999.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi K20 Pro runs the Snapdragon 855 SoC, backed up by up to 8GB of RAM, while Redmi K20 features a less powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM.

Both the devices pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. In terms of optics, both the phones feature a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

The main camera on the back is a 48MP shooter. The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8MP telephoto and 13MP ultra wide angle camera.

Connectivity options on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.