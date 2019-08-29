Realme Q to feature Snapdragon 712 processor

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme which had confirmed that it would launch a Q-series smartphone on September 5 in China has said in a new post on Weibo that the device would be powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday.The Realme Q would also be the brand's first phone with its OS and not Color OS, based on Android 10 that was called Android Q.

Realme 5 Pro, that was launched in India earlier in August was certified by TENAA in China. It is expected that the new Q-series could include a rebranded Realme 5 Pro variant. The Realme XT, the company's first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera on the back, is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India. Realme XT sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.