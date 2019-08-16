Realme CEO changes Twitter name, hints at new phone

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to showcase the 64-megapixel camera smartphone in India on Thursday and ahead of the launch, CEO Madhav Sheth has changed his name on Twitter to Madhav '5' Quad, hinting that the new device would be called Realme 5.

Since Chinese consider number four an unlucky number, it might be a possibility that after Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3i, the company might launch Realme 5. Realme recently took to Twitter to announce it would be showcasing a phone with a 64-megapixel camera on August 8, which was followed by an announcement from Redmi. The upcoming Realme phone is expected to integrate the Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year.

Samsung GW1 image sensor would be larger than that of the current line of 48MP sensors and would use Pixel-merging Tetracell technology to merge 16MP images into one, thus providing a 64MP shot. While a standard 48MP camera bins pixel snaps that compare to a 12MP 1.6-micron pixel camera, the 64MP GW1 sensor would bring pixel binning equivalent to a 16MP 1.6-micron pixel shot.