Qualcomm may unveil flagship 865 chipset on Sep 24

San Francisco: Qualcomm is likely to unveil its flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset on September 24, which will power the top-end flagship Android smartphones of 2020.

The new chipset will be manufactured by Samsung using its 7nm EUV process. The smaller the process number, the more transistors fit inside the chip making it more powerful and energy efficient, PhoneArena reported on Sunday. The company's current flagship chipset is the Snapdragon 855+, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform that offers a 15 per cent improvement in graphics capabilities. Samsung Foundry has been selected as the manufacturing partner for the Snapdragon 865, using the new 7nm EUV-based fabrication process for better thermal performance and efficiency. Mass production is reportedly going to commence on February 2020. For reference, the Snapdragon 855 was manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, according to a report in Tech Radar.