Planning to buy smartphone? Here are the best phones under Rs 15,000 with 6GB RAM

With the year nearing an end, the month of November which has already witnessed the launch of several smartphones. These newly launched smartphones are featuring the best features craved by users such as a big RAM, high-end front and rear cameras and a lot more.

The good news is if you are looking for a smartphone with top-line features and also in your budget, we have listed the best smartphones under Rs 15000.

Vivo Z1 Pro- Rs 14,990

Launched in the second half of 2019, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor and comes with a 16/8/2-megapixel camera on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie punch-hole camera on the front.

Realme 3 Pro- Rs 12,999

The Realme 3 Pro features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 16/5-megapixel rear camera and a 25-megapixel front camera for amazing selfies. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa Core 2.2 GHz AIE Processor.

Realme 5 Pro- Rs 13,999

Realme 5 Pro was launched soon after Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 48/8/2/2-megapixel Quad Camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro- Rs 14,999

Launched in February, the phone’s 6/64GB variant is now available at a lower price of Rs 14,999. The Note 7 Pro features a 48/5-megapixel dual camera and comes powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Xiaomi Poco F1- Rs 14,999

The super-affordable phone is now available for the price of Rs 14,999. The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 AIE chipset and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.