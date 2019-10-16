Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL will not launch in India: Report

Google which registered less than 0.1 per cent market share in the Indian premium smartphone segment in the second quarter this year, ditched the country on Tuesday, announcing that the newly-launched Pixel 4 and XL will not be available in India.

Sources told BusinessLine that the decision has been made in related to Google's Project Soli. It is sensing technology that uses miniature radar that detects touchless gestures from motion tracking of the user’s hand. It is one of the main feature introduced in new Pixel Phones.

A Google spokesperson said: “We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. 'We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India.”

The Google Pixel 4 comes with a starting price tag of $799 and Pixel 4 XL for $899. The phones will be shipped on October 24 globally, excluding India.

The Soli sensing technology is enabled by a special chip, which incorporates the entire sensor and antenna array into an ultra-compact 8mm x 10mm package.

The issue is the 60GHz frequency that Soli is based on. The Indian Government does not permit to use of that frequency which is preventing its launch in India