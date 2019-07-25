Phone movements say a lot about your personality

Sydney: Mobile phone movement patterns say a lot about your personality type, say researchers who used data from phone accelerometers — the tiny sensors tracking phone movement for step-counting and other apps — to predict people’s personalities. “Activity like how quickly or how far we walk, or when we pick up our phones during the night, often follows patterns and these patterns say a lot about our personality type,” said Flora Salim, Associate Professor at RMIT University in Australia in the study published in the journal IEEE Explore.

Previous studies have predicted personality types using phone calls and messaging activity logs, but this study showed adding accelerometer data improved accuracy. Physical activity is proven to have a strong correlation with human personality. Therefore, researchers analysed physical activity features from different dimensions like dispersion, diversity, and regularity.