Oppo Reno 2 series phones to launch in India on Aug 28

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will launch Reno 2 smartphones in India on August 28. The manufacturer has also confirmed a few features like a quad-camera set-up at the back. The upcoming smartphones would be equipped with a whopping 20X zoom. The device would retain the shark fin selfie camera which was initially introduced with the original Oppo Reno that launched earlier this year.

The phone would also come with the Ultra Dark Mode which would elevate photos beyond the naked eye through hardware network-optimized AI noise reduction. Meanwhile, software dynamic exposure adjustments would secure optimal picture brightness allowing the consumers to view objects in the night clearly, the company said in a statement.

In addition, it would also support Ultra Dark Mode allowing users to enjoy ultra-clear night shots and Ultra Steady Video bringing 'action camera' level video. The company is expected to introduce two smartphones in the Reno 2 series, including a standard version of Reno 2 and Reno 20X Zoom. Reports indicate that Reno 2 would come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and full-view display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging.