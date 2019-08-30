OnePlus 7T to come with 855+ processor

Beijing: The upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM, GSMArena reported on Friday. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to launch its 7T series -- OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro -- in India on September 26. In terms of display, OnePlus 7T would feature a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate and a smaller notch which is an upgrade over the 6.4-inch 60Hz FHD+ Optic AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7.

The device would retain the 16MP selfie shooter, and the 48MP main camera at the back will now be joined by 16MP and 12MP units. In addition, the cameras would also be able to record wide-angle and 960 FPS slow-mo videos.

As per report, the device would come in frosted silver and haze blue colours and the company would also offer free cloud storage for a year. The device would house a slightly bigger battery capacity - 3800mAh - as against the OnePlus 7's 3700mAh.