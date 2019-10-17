Nubia unveils Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855+ chip in India

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Nubia on Thursday launched its Red Magic 3S in variants 8GB+128GB in 'Mecha Silver' colour and 12GB+256GB in Cyber Shade in India for Rs 35,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively.

The gaming phone houses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which delivers 15 per cent faster graphics to gamers compared to the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

"Our aim is to bring the appropriate and usable technology at the right time, in the right ecosystem to deliver a seamless consumer experience. Our aim is to empower serious gamers with a device that is as powerful for gaming as it is competent for regular use," Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, Nubia India, said in a statement.

According to the company, it is the world's slimmest gaming phone with an in-built cooling fan with liquid cooling technology.

The Red Magic 3S features a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W quick charging.

There's a 6.65-inch ultra-widescreen FHD+ HDR AMOLED display boasts with a 90hz refresh rate. In terms of audio, there is dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technology to create a cinematic soundscape, with or without headphones.