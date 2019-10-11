Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras launched in India

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Friday launched Nokia 6.2, the first 6 series smartphone to premiere a triple camera and PureDisplay technology.
The Nokia 6.2 comes in ceramic black and ice, and will be available starting October 11 2019 at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
"With the promise of an experience that just keeps getting better, I'm sure consumers will love this smartphone. I'll encourage consumers to go check it out at a retail store nearby or online," HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said in a statement.
In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop PureDisplay on the front. The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and ships with stock Android 9 Pie.
In terms of optics, the phone houses a triple rear camera setup on the back and includes a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, the device offers an 8MP selfie camera. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.
