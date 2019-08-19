Motorola One Action to launch in India on August 23

San Francisco: After launching its latest smartphone in Brazil, Motorola is now all set to launch its 'One Action' in India on August 23 and it would be available on Flipkart, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday. The major highlight of the smartphone is a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera which lets users shoot video in landscape format while holding the phone vertically.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. It offers 128GB of built-in storage with a microSD card for storage expansion.

The triple camera setup at the back consists of a 12MP primary sensor, 5MP secondary depth SENSOR and a third 16MP quad-pixel camera. The device runs on Android Pie with a guaranteed update to Android Q and also comes with 'Moto Experiences'. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G VoLTE.