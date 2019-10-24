Moto G8 Plus to launch today: Check specifications and other details

Motorola is all set to launch Moto G8 Plus in Brazil today. The phone will see a soft launch at 9:30am CT (8pm IST) when the company will reveal all details about it. The successor to the Moto G7 Plus could feature a triple-lens setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is widely rumored to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Specifications:

According to NDTV, A recent leak suggests that the Moto G8 Plus will run on Android 9 Pie, and feature a 6.3-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Onboard storage should be offered in 64GB and 128GB options, and further expansion via microSD card will be supported. The Moto G8 Plus may come with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with 117-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Features:

For selfies, this Motorola smartphone will rely on a 25-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. and a rear fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options could be NFC, Bluetooth v5, dual-SIM, wireless LAN, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Motorola will likely introduce device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, we might see 4+128GB, 6+64GB and 6+128GB storage variants as well. In the Moto G8 Plus, the company is planning to use a 48-megapixel main camera.