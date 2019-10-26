Microsoft Windows 10X set to come to laptops

San Francisco: Microsofts Windows 10X operating system may go beyond foldables and dual-screen devices, as the company's internal design document has shown that it may also power traditional clamshell laptop hardware in the future, the media reported.

Spotted by WalkingCat, the document provides details about Microsoft's plans with Windows 10X, which tweaks both the Start Menu and taskbar, The Verge reported on Friday.

"For both clamshells and foldables, the taskbar will be the same base model with a series of 'levers' which can be pulled to create some alternatives in the model," explains the document.

Windows 10X was originally unveiled as the operating system for Microsoft's new Surface Neo -- a dual-screen device slated for "holiday 2020" release. But the software giant confirmed that it will also run on similar dual-screen devices.

The Launcher, as the Start Menu is referred to in Windows 10X, has a stronger emphasis on local search. "Search is seamlessly integrated with web results, available apps and specific files on your device," said the document. "Recommended content is dynamically updated based on your most frequently and recently used apps, files and websites," it added.