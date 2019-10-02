Microsoft to launch new Surface devices on October 2

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is set to unveil a slew of its latest Surface devices in New York City on Wednesday. The event will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST and will be live-streamed on the company's website.

This time Microsoft will reportedly launch a low-end Surface 7 tablet and instead of Intel on the inside, the device, codenamed Campus, could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC, CNET reported. In addition, the company was rumoured to launch a dual-screen Surface device, code-named Centaurus. Microsoft will also bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3. Surface earbuds are also expected to launch, as well as new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key. As per reports, the new Surface devices would most likely be powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors and might include USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports.

At last year's event, Microsoft had announced Surface Pro 6 laptop/tablet hybrid, Surface Laptop 2 notebook, its Surface Studio 2 desktop computer and the Surface headphones.