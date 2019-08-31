MeitY and Google partner to 'Build for Digital India'

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Google on Saturday signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India,' a programme that will give engineering students a platform to develop market-ready, technology-based solutions that address key social problems.

The programme will invite bright ideas and solutions from students to focus on areas of healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities and infrastructure, women safety, smart mobility and transportation, environment, accessibility and disability and digital literacy.

Engineering students across the country will be invited to apply and join in a learning journey that will help them transform their bright ideas into real-world solutions. Applicants will take part in online and offline learning opportunities on key technologies such as machine learning, cloud and Android.

These will be offered through Google's Developer Student Club network and other Google Developer networks. Google will also offer mentorship sessions in product design, strategy and technology to the most promising products and prototypes.

"This initiative will not only motivate the college students across India to innovate but will also produce some good technology solutions for some major social challenges of India," said Minister for Electronics, IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Karan Bhatia, Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with MeitY to reach, inspire and equip today's young engineers with the technical and entrepreneurial skills and the mentorship they need to turn their bright ideas into tomorrow's breakthrough solutions."