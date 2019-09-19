Making Instagram a positive place

San Francisco: Facebook-owned Instagram has announced to restrict people under age 18 from viewing posts from celebrity influencers that promote cosmetic surgery and various weight-loss products. Certain posts will be hidden from users under age 18 while others will be removed from Instagram as well as parent company's platform Facebook, Instagram’s public policy manager Emma Collins said in a statement.

“We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media,” Collins was quoted as saying in a report on cbsnews.com. Social media users including actress Jameela Jamil have long been criticizing influencers like Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for promoting fat-loss products.

“If celebs and influencers were actually honest with us about some of these diet/detox products...” Jamil had tweeted in November last year which went viral. Instagram will remove posts entirely if it “makes a miraculous claim about certain diet or weight loss products, and is linked to a commercial offer such as a discount code”. The updated policy is part of Instagram’s work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media, said Collins.

—IANS