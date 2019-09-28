LG G8s ThinQ smartphone launched in India for Rs 36,990

New Delhi: Refreshing its G series in India, LG Electronics on Saturday unveiled its flagship LG G8s ThinQ smartphone in India for Rs 36,990. The smartphone will be available starting September 29 across retail outlets. "We are extremely delighted to launch the LG G8s ThinQ, which combines the best of G series to redefine the smartphone user experience across regions. With the latest feature of G-OLED Display and Z camera, consumers can now enjoy a secure recognition feature coupled with a cutting-edge camera performance," Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobile Communications, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display (2248x1080), the LG G8s ThinQ is fitted with stereo speakers that deliver a rich, textured performance and immersive surround sound. The LG G8s ThinQ also includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack and DAC. The smartphone sports a triple camera set up with a 13 MP super wide lens, a 12 MP standard lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

In terms of design, the LG G8s ThinQ comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass and has a polished, seamless finish. The device also has 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, MIL-STD 810G compliance and is IP68 water and dust resistant.