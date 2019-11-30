Are your Instagram followers dropping like India's GDP growth? How to keep track

Having a social life and a steady growing number of followers on social media is one of the most difficult and stressful things millennials struggle with in today’s time. With YouTubers and social media influencers taking up a whole lot of space online and offline, youngsters are often worried about their status in the online community which impacts their offline lives as well.

Instagram is one of the most used social media apps today, and when your number of followers drop, the app doesn’t have an easy way to track when did people suddenly decide to unfollow you.

However, it is highly important to understand that following and unfollowing are people’s personal choice and one can’t and shouldn’t in any way attack or harass them online or offline.

With keeping this in mind, here’s how to know who unfollowed you on Instagram:

Step 1: Find the app Reports+ on Google Playstore for Android devices and App Store for iOS devices.

Step 2: Download the app and install it on your devices. Sign in with your Instagram credentials.

Step 3: The app features a ‘followers gained’ and ‘followers lost’ tab.

Step 4: Pull down from the app to refresh your app and there it will. The app will tell you is your follower numbers have increased or decreased from the above-mentioned tabs.

Step5: You can also know the accounts that follow you but you don’t follow them and vice-versa from the tabs ‘Followers I don’t follow back’ and ‘Followers not following me back’.