Huawei's foldable phone Mate X to hit shelves in September

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's foldable phone Mate X, which is expected to launch during Huawei Developer Conference in the coming days, is all set to go on sale from next month.

However, the company would be putting a limited quantity of devices on sale because of the production and supply chain concerns, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The Huawei Mate X smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its durable design after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco. After extensive tests, Huawei Mate X has passed 3C certification and network access license.

Huawei Mate X, when unfolded, measures 8-inch while Samsung Galaxy Fold's display is 7.3-inch. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inch and 4.6-inch, respectively.

The device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that features two cores clocked at 2.6GHz, two cores clocked at 1.92GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It comes with 8GB RAM.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mh battery and supports proprietary fast charging. Samsung also announced recently that it would release the Galaxy Fold in September in select markets.