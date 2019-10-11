Huami's Amazfit GTS launches in India for Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Friday launched the Amazfit GTS smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999.

The smartwatch is currently available in obsidian black colour in India but is soon going to launch other options such as steel blue, lava grey, rose pink and more.

"With the festive season around, we have a high expectation from the Indian market. We are looking forward to witnessing massive consumer trust and response from the Indian market and hope to be among the top preferred smartwatches in India," Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said in a statement.

The device is equipped with varied advanced functionalities like lasting battery life of up to 14 days, a 1.65-inch (348x442 pixels) AMOLED display with a curved screen, 341ppi pixel density and a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It also features 5 ATM water resistance, GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning function, Bluetooth v5.0 and 24 hours heart rate monitoring

It consists of 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising.