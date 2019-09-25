Huami's Amazfit GTR 42.6mm launched, to cost Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Wednesday launched Amazfit GTR 42.6mm smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999. The smartwatch can be bought from September 29 on Flipkart.

It's equipped with 12-day battery life, 1.2 inch AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. It features include BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, 50-meter water resistant, app notifications and incoming calls. "GTR 42.6 mm is a perfect choice for fitness enthusiasts who want to stay ahead in fashion as well. We believe the Indian market will give a positive response to our latest innovation," Mark Mao, Vice-President of Overseas Business, Huami, said. GTR 42.6 mm comes with 12 different sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout. On the end of the activity, the smartwatch will display all the data, like distance, pace, bpm range, laps and time per lap.