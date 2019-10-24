HTC Vive Cosmos available in India for Rs 89,990

New Delhi: The HTC Vive Cosmos -- a premium PC-based virtual reality (VR) headset worth Rs 89,990, will be available at the HTC Vive e-store and Amazon India from October 25, the company announced on Thursday.

The new Vive Cosmos comes with a free, one-year 'VIVEPORT Infinity' membership, worth Rs 7,188.

"India is a growing market for virtual reality offerings, and we have been refining and improving our products since Vive began its VR journey.

"The evolving gaming and XR industry in India presents new opportunities for us and we are eager to interact with the gamers and XR customers through Vive Cosmos, which offers an unmatched experience and is also our most versatile headset yet," Raymond Pao, Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy, HTC Vive, said in a statement.

The Vive Cosmos was built to adapt to the needs of VR customers with ease, versatility, and performance at the forefront.

The all-new Vive tracking system offers a simplified set up that makes getting into VR faster and easier than ever before, with six camera sensors for wide and accurate inside-out tracking.