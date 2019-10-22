How to zip and unzip files on your iPhone or iPad

In what it might be called as a good news for Apple iPhone users, the new iOS 13 brings a more advanced Files app for iPhone that lets you access external storage devices, including SD cards and USB flash drives, as well as use file servers, archive and unarchive files, share iCloud folders via a link, manage Safari and Mail downloads.

The iOS 13 let you open ZIP and other compressed files, as well as the ability to create such files on your device. This feature can be accessed through Files app on iOS 13, it is much closer to how the Finder works on Mac. But one will still need third-party apps to open certain compressed file formats such as RAR or 7Z, but the Files app can open ZIP and TAR files, and it can compress your files into the ZIP format.

The Files app in iOS 13 lets you unpack archives and save storage by compressing a bunch of files. Now you can compress files on your iPhone and open ZIP files without need for a third-party app. Just tap and hold a file or folder to bring up the contextual menu, then select Compress to create a ZIP archive.

iOS 13 removes that limitation so now you can also access files on external drives. Whereas transferring photos from a DSLR previously required the Photos app, now you can simply plug that camera or memory card in your device, open the Files app and select the drive in the side menu like you would in the Finder on your Mac. You can view files on external storage, preview them with Quick Look, copy one or more items to the Files app.

Here's how to unzip a compressed file on iOS 13/ iPadOS 13:

1. Open the Files app and find the ZIP or TAR file.

2. Now tap on the said file, and automatically all the content will be extracted to a folder of the same name. Alternatively, you can tap and hold the file, then tap Uncompress.

Here's how to create a compressed file on iOS 13/ iPadOS 13. The system supports just one format, which is ZIP.

1. To create a ZIP file, simply open the Files app and put all the files that you want to zip in a single folder.

2. Now go back and tap the Select button at the top and select the folder you just created.

3. Now, tap the three-dot icon present in the bottom-right corner, and tap Compress. Your zip file will appear with the same name and you will then be able to share it or save it according to your liking.

4. In case you want to zip just a single file, open the Files app and tap and hold any file, then select Compress.