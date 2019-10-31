How to stop auto-downloading images on WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide

Aaaggh. Are you sick of WhatsApp photos clogging your photo gallery with old pictures and screenshots and memes you can longer understand? Well you’re not alone.

In an era of cheap data, we seldom stop stuff from downloading on our phone but it can become a hassle, to find what you’re looking for among the myriad images of your colleague’s third uncle’s Rangoli pictures. But here’s how you can stop it.

How to stop auto-downloading WhatsApp images 1) Open WhatsApp 2) Go to Settings > Data and storage usage 3) In the media section, tap on when using mobile data 4) Unmark the checkbox next to Photos 5) Go to WiFi 6) Unmark the checkbox for WiFi 7) Lastly tap on ‘when roaming’ and unmark the photo checkbox Congratulations, you are now free of the tyranny of auto-downloaded imag