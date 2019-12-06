HMD launches Nokia 2.3 with 2-day battery life

New Delhi: HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia branded phones, on Friday launched the Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ screen and two-day battery life. The smartphone will be available in the middle of December at a starting price of 109 euros (roughly 8,600).

The device is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

"Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer -- giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The Nokia 2.3 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor.