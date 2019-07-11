technology

Updated on IST

Google to mark 50th year of Apollo 11 mission with AR

By IANS

Google has teamed up with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for this project

Google to mark 50th year of Apollo 11 mission with AR
Google to mark 50th year of Apollo 11 mission with AR
Photo Credit: Twitter

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in