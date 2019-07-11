Google to mark 50th year of Apollo 11 mission with AR

<p><strong>San Francisco:</strong> Ahead of the upcoming 50th anniversary of mankind's first successful trip to the moon, Google has recreated the Apollo 11 rocket's command module with Augmented Reality (AR).</p><p>On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 was launched into space and on July 20, it landed the first two humans on the Moon -- Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module Eagle's pilot Buzz Aldrin. </p><p>To celebrate the milestone, when users would Google search Apollo 11 on an AR-enabled device, they would see an AR option in the Knowledge Panel and tapping on it would let users explore a 3D recreation of the command module, Engadget reported on Wednesday.</p><p>According to Google, this is the first time it has added a cultural artefact in AR feature on Search, which debuted in May. The search-engine giant has teamed up with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for this project. </p><p>As part of Google's initiative, users would get to explore 20 new stories about lesser-known aspects of the mission and the people who contributed to it, the report added. More features such as moon- and space-related tours and quizzes on Google Earth have also been lined up from July 15.</p><p>In a different report, Engadget said that Denmark-based toy company Lego is also marking the historic day with NASA Apollo 11 lunar lander set that would cost $100. Designed with inputs from NASA itself, the 1,087-piece kit would come with a pair of astronaut figures representing Armstrong and Aldrin.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>