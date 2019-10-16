Google Stadia a subscription-based streaming game service set to launch on November 19

San Francisco: The US based search engine giant Google has announced that the Founders Edition of Stadia, its subscription-based streaming game service, will be released on November 19 this year.

"Stadia Founder's Edition will start arriving on gamers' doorsteps on November 19, 2019! We know you have been waiting, so beginning at 5PM BST on the 19th, if you were one of the first gamers who pre-ordered and have received your Founder's Editions, you will be able to buy and play your favourite games-such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Kine, and more," John Justice, Stadia's VP and Head of Product, wrote in a blogpost on Monday.

Buyers will be able to purchase Founder's Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month.

It will come to 14 countries first, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

At launch it will work on laptops, desktops, Chromecast Ultra TV streaming sticks, tablets, plus Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 phones. More phones, including the iPhone, and tablets are slated for later.