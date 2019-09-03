Google app comes to farmers aid

New Delhi: Nearly 70 per cent of small farmers —- those cultivating fewer than three acres — in India often find their crops damaged by unforeseen weather and pests. A higher number lack access to farming-related information. To bridge this knowledge gap, Pune-based agritech startup AgroStar has a multi-lingual mobile app hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) that is helping boost crop yields and encourage sustainable practices for small farmers. AgroStar has reached over a million farmers through its Android app called the AgroStar Agri-Doctor.
