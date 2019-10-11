'Galaxy Fold' once again sold out in 30 minutes in India

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy Fold units worth Rs 1.65 lakh were sold out on Friday in flat 30 minutes after pre-bookings were open on the company's official online store in India.

This is the second time in two weeks that Samsung had to close Galaxy Fold pre-bookings in India on its official online store.

Last week, 1,600 Galaxy Fold smartphones were sold within 30 minutes in the inaugural pre-booking sale on Samsung's official online store.

Consumers pre-booking the device in India have paid Rs 1,64,999 upfront and will get devices delivered to them through a concierge on October 20, along with 24x7 dedicated experts on call. Each "Galaxy Fold" consumer will also get a one-year "Infinity Flex Display Protection".

"Galaxy Fold" comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.

In its standard form, the device gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it, the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and "Aramid Fiber" case made of fibre that has high capacity to withstand pressure. Sporting the world's first "Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display", the device offers split-screen multi-tasking, houses six cameras, Android 9 with One UI on top and Snapdragon 855 chipset.

There are three selfie cameras: One 10MP camera when the device is closed and a dual camera (10MP main sensor and 8MP depth sensor) when you open the device.

There is a three camera-system at the rear, a 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera. The "Galaxy Fold" has dual battery system (4380mAh typical dual battery) and is also capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via "Wireless PowerShare".