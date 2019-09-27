Fujifilms' Instax Mini 9 comes with amazing features

In the world of Google Pixels and I-phones, professional cameras are more often than not allotted the back seat at casual events, first portfolios, and capturing everyday life.

The apparent neverending storage life and safety of pictures on drives and clouds are dulling the joy and nostalgia attached to possessing physical copies of photographs, but Fujifilm understands and values physical copies.

Fujifilms' instant cameras is reviving the cool factor attached to having instant physical copies. Fujifilm's Instax Mini 9, is another addition to its series. It comes with the following features:

Instant photographs

Instax Mini 9 dedicated the era of film roll cameras, but you do not have to give away the film roll to a developer to obtain physical copies of your photographs. Instax instantly prints credit card sized photographs.

Built-in flash and automatic exposure management

One can click clear pictures even in the dark with its built-in flash. The automatic exposure management feature works around the righty aperture setting itself for best quality pictures.

Selfie-Mirror and Lens attachment

With the selfie-mirror and lens attachment, one can't go wrong with the shot, hence no wastage of your precious film.

High-Key mode

The high-key mode allows one to get creative with their pictures. One can click bright pictures but with a soft look with the high-key mode.

Real-image viewfinder

The Fujifilm's Instax Mini 9 comes with an advanced real-image viewfinder that allows the photographer to free moving images in time.