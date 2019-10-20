From Note siblings to Mi Air Purifier 2C: The best buys this Diwali

Smartphones, especially the mid-range ones, are always able to grab special attention when it comes to the Indian consumer base. Right before Diwali is the time when you can expect maximum buzz in the segment. Xiaomi’s VP and India head, Manu Jain announced a slew of devices with features designed especially for Indian users.
The Note siblings
The Note series phones have been one of the highest selling smartphones in their segment globally. These phones have been crowd favourite because of the return they offer for the amount spent. With Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has experimented quite a bit.
It sports a new design, comes in trendy new colours, a dedicated micro SD card slot, a bigger battery, bigger display, Alexa voice assistant built-in and most importantly, it rocks an all new MediaTek Helio G90T processor.
Other standard and trusted Note series stuff includes the presence of an IR blaster, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back, and the headphone jack.
With this new chipset, Xiaomi plans brings high end gaming features to budget smartphones. Features like liquid cooling, high resolution graphic settings, and some software tweaks to offer uninterrupted immersive gaming experience.
The Note 8 Pro is packed with a quad camera setup which includes a 64 megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor, dedicated camera for depth sensing and another one for macro shots.
Launching the phone with a minimum of 6GB RAM is a bold move by Xiaomi. It comes in three storage/memory variants 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB at a price of Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.
The regular Note 8, on the other hand is a slightly toned down variant in terms of specs and pricing. For people looking at a deice under a strict budget, the Note 8 comes with a familiar design, a quad camera setup, a trusted Snapdragon 665 processor, dedicated micro SD card slot and 4000 mAh battery with fast charging.
The camera setup on this phone includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP depth sensor along with a 2MP dedicated macro sensor. It is available in two storage, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128G, and three, Moonlight White, Space Black and Neptune Blue, colour variants. Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.
Mi Air Purifier 2C
The, designed of India in India, air purifier comes with a real time air quality indicator and can clean the air in the room in juts than 10 minutes. It uses true HEPA filter which can filter 99.97 percent indoor pollution and covers 452 square feet of area. It weighs just 4.1 kgs and is priced at Rs. 6,499
MIUI 11
The UI which runs on all the Xiaomi phones is also getting a new avatar. MIUI will be rolled out in a phased manner starting October 22, with most of the devices getting access to the new design and features soon after the rollout. Though the latest Note 8 Pro will be the last one in the list to get the fancy new UI.
