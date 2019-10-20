From Note siblings to Mi Air Purifier 2C: The best buys this Diwali

Smartphones, especially the mid-range ones, are always able to grab special attention when it comes to the Indian consumer base. Right before Diwali is the time when you can expect maximum buzz in the segment. Xiaomi’s VP and India head, Manu Jain announced a slew of devices with features designed especially for Indian users.

The Note siblings

The Note series phones have been one of the highest selling smartphones in their segment globally. These phones have been crowd favourite because of the return they offer for the amount spent. With Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has experimented quite a bit.

It sports a new design, comes in trendy new colours, a dedicated micro SD card slot, a bigger battery, bigger display, Alexa voice assistant built-in and most importantly, it rocks an all new MediaTek Helio G90T processor.