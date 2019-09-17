Facebook owned Instagram launches its new music feature

Instagram added a new music feature to its stories. The social media app is most popular amongst millennials and is used for new business ventures as well.

The Instagram music feature is available on all platforms and allows users to add song lyrics and snippets to their stories. First started in the USA on June 2018, the feature has now been launched in India as well.

The feature is not restricted to Instagram only. Facebook, who also owns Instagram has added the feature to its app as well. Both social media platforms have a song library with Indian songs a few international hits. The app has to be updated to have access to the feature.

The stickers section of the stories includes the new 'Music' feature icon. Any song from the library can be selected, and the user can also customize the song snippet. The lyrical text can be resized and coloured as you want it. Facebook stories can be customized to add the music of your choice similarly. The option is to be found at the bottom left corner of your media.

Earlier this year, in the month of March. Facebook signed a collaborative deal with Indian music companies.