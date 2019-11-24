Dil se: Use tech — don’t let it use you

Technology is a tricky thing. I cannot clearly state when one should introduce a child to technology because at some point I had been speaking about effects of radiation on a child's brain. Some of those radiation can be harmful. You hear about some children having ADHD and others suffering from nervous disorders. Some of it could be due to overuse of technology and exposure to radiation.

For the past 15 years or so, children have been exposed to an increased level of technology and at an increasing pace. Imagine all these years that we have been living, for thousands of years civilization we did not have this kind of technology and no one person from cradle to grave has seen the effects of technology on our lives.

So we will be more knowledgeable about the effects of technology after a while. But from the looks of it, from what I have heard or learnt. it would be best to be cautious and use it only as much as is essential. We need to tell our children: You use technology, don’t let technology use you.

I feel it’s not the children who are at fault. It’s the parents. We are the confused people. To begin with we are the ones who buy them the gadgets and then tell them not to use them. We buy them computers and then we tell them go out and play outdoor sports like football because computers are not good for you.

We are the ones who complicate their world, Our children do not come into this world and demand that they need a screen to keep them entertained. Today, sadly studies too happen on screens. The child has to spend hours in front of the screen.

The artificial rays emitting from your computer screen are obviously going to strain the eyes of your child. The constant texting is going to lead to your child and even you bending your head and your spine. It is also going to be harmful for your arms, hands and thumbs for instance causing numbness. We describe it as a lifestyle change and move on.

But I feel that it is in the child’s best interests to delay it as much as you can and make your child aware that he/she should resort to computers etc. only when it's necessary; otherwise turn it off and find something else to keep you busy.

Telling your children is just not enough, you have to do it yourself and set an example or else you can forget talking to them about it.

Is social media healthy for a child? You tell me, is it making your child any sharper, any brighter? Is it making them any happier watching what a great time others are having on social media. You know posting pictures of their best holidays and one’s best moments in life.

Everybody is smiling into the cameras and with so many editing options everybody is looking fantastic in the images. We are posting pictures of our happier moments but there are so many moments in between which are not as bright and sparkling and nobody is posting pictures of that. I think if your children are aware they will know where to draw the line in their own minds.

At least that’s what we can hope and pray for that they know in the back of their heads that people are not exactly as they seem. Perhaps the pictures do not reflect the life entirely; they are just hand-picked moments of life. If you can delay your children’s involvement in this arena, you should. That's what we can do as parents; we cannot stop the world; it's snowballing into something else and moving too fast.

When children are young you can make them watch what you think is good for them. You can encourage them to do the things that you think are right for them. But when they're teenagers, how are you going to micromanage them? Soon enough you realise that your home is not the only place they are watching things; they are watching thing with their friends too.

They are out there and they could be watching anything. What one can just hope and pray for is that they are watching the right things, Also, like I wrote earlier, do always remember, they could be taking a leaf out of your book. So be careful about what you are watching. C

hildren will do things that you will generally approve of but after a point there is only so much you can do.

— Co-ordinated by Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal