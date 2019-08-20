Bose launches noise-cancelling headphones for Rs 34,500

San Francisco: US-based audio equipment maker Bose on Tuesday launched Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that deliver up to 20 hours of music, for Rs 34,500. "Noise cancelling headphones have always helped us hear better - but we need to be heard better too. No mobile device, no headphones, and no combination of the two has solved that problem. But the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 changes that and we can not wait for people to experience the difference it makes," said Brian Maguire, category director, Bose headphones.

The device uses next-generation Bose noise cancellation for improved noise reduction and sophisticated electronic circuitry that eliminates the 'hiss' regularly heard in other headphones, the company said in a statement. The headphones come with a six-microphone array, touch controls and a USB-C port for charging.

Along with the noise cancelling chops, the headphones also have support for Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa as well as Google's Assistant. There is also a new Bose AR platform which would serve as an audio augmented reality tool.