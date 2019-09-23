ASUS ROG Phone II gaming smartphone now in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS on Monday launched its second-generation gaming-centric phone "ROG Phone II" at an event here. The phone starts from Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant and it Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The phone comes with massive 6,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging standard.

We are thrilled to bring the greatest gaming phone ever -- the ROG Phone II to India. Inspired by recognition from international media, influencers and consumers from around the world, we strive to push innovation further beyond its limitation," Jonney Shih, ASUS Chairman, said in a statement. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that has a 1080x2340p resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 10-bit HDR support. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU as well as a minor bump to the CPU speeds.

The device houses 48MP primary camera, accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 125-degrees field of view. There is a 24MP front camera for selfies.