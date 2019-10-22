Apple users can now download any file from Safari browser

The way Apple has been updating its iOS, it will, one day, able to do everything what a laptop can do. As iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 seen the additional support for Bluetooth mice, PS4 and Xbox One controllers the browser Safari has some tweaks. From Safari you can now download almost every file from the internet.
Here is how to download files using Safari on iPhone or iPad
Open the Safari browser.
Visit website where you want to download file from.
Tap the download link. A pop-up will come up to confirm whether you want to download or not. Tap the download.
You can see the download progress on the top right of the browser.
The downloaded files will automatically saved on iCloud Drive. However, you can change the prefer file to save in.
You can clear the download file. It will not affect your downloaded files.
