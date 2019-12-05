Apple to release four iPhones in 2020 with 5G connectivity

San Francisco: J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts that the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and "world facing" 3D sensing for improved augmented reality capabilities, MacRumors reported recently.

While, two low-end models (one 6.1-inch, one 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

As per the report, Apple is going to use Qualcomm's X55 modems in all of its 2020 iPhones, and while those modems do support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

All four iPhone models will have OLEDs, Apple might be using OLED displays from Samsung that are thinner than the displays currently being used.

Additionally, the J.P. Morgan report also says that in 2021, Apple could change how it releases iPhones. The iPhone maker could decide to release phones twice a year, instead of the single release in the fall.