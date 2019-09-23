Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro nearly 'out of stock' on Amazon, Flipkart

New Delhi: The newly-launched Apple iPhone 11 devices have gone out-of-stock in India at both Amazon India and Flipkart in just three days after the pre-booking was opened on September 20. A few last units of iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) for Rs 1,23,900 were still available on Amazon India and on Flipkart. The smartphones are set to go on sale in India on September 27.

The entry price for the iPhone 11 is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900 and the 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900. iPhone 11 Pro's 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1,13,900, and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. iPhone 11 Pro Max has been priced starting at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB base variant and the 256GB and 512GB storage variants for iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900, respectively. Amazon and Ingram Micro have tied-up with HDFC Bank and are offering cashback offers of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. There is a cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5 as well. Flipkart is offering cash back of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Rs 6,000 on 11 Pro and 11. The new iPhones also have a six-month 'No Cost EMI' option available on Amazon.