AI to keep a check on patients’ mental health

New York: Scientists are now working to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to psychiatry, with a speech-based mobile app that can categorize a patient’s mental health status as well as or better than a human can. “We are not in any way trying to replace clinicians,” said Peter Foltz, research professor at the Institute of Cognitive Science at University of Colorado at Boulder.

“Humans are not perfect. They can get distracted and sometimes miss out on subtle speech cues and warning signs,” says Elvevag. Brita Elvevag, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Tromso, Norway, and Foltz teamed up to develop machine learning technology able to detect day-to-day changes in speech that hint at mental health decline.

For instance, sentences that don’t follow a logical pattern can be a critical symptom in schizophrenia. Shifts in tone or pace can hint at mania or depression. “Using mobile devices and AI, we are able to track patients daily and monitor these subtle changes,” said Foltz.

