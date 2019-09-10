Ahead of Apple event, netizens ponder over payment options

New Delhi: Ahead of the rumoured launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max, netizens are bracing for the possible hefty price tags that will be attached to the shiny new gadgets.

The Apple event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM today and as it comes nearer, a flurry of jokes surfaced on social media, with users deriving noble ways to manage the jaw-dropping expense generally associated with the company's products.

One Indian Twitter user drew a comparison with the price tag of Apple phones and the fines under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

"Dear @Apple we Indians have already sold our kidney to pay the fines during the violation of traffic rules. This time you have to take some other organs as payment. #AppleEvent," he tweeted.

Another user pointed out that one may have to sell their kidney in order to purchase the phone. "Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11. #AppleEvent," A twitter user wrote.

"Yes! The #AppleEvent is tomorrow! The day where I complain about the lack of innovation and turn right around and give them my life's savings," another user commented.

In another comment, a user was seen calculating on how he will pay for the phone. "Trying to figure how I'll pay for the new #iphone like #AppleEvent," wrote the user.

"It's officially Confirmed that Apple this year is Launching a Brand New Payment System #AppleEvent," another user said. "@Apple if I give you one of my kidneys... can that suffice as payment? #AppleEvent," one user lamented.

Apple will live stream the launch on Youtube and this marks the first time that the company has decided to stream its events on the platform. Last year, Apple had streamed their iPhone event on Twitter.