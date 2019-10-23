5 least known Android WhatsApp hacks and features to enhance your chat experience

WhatsApp has become the most popular online messaging app for several reasons, and one of it is its constantly updating nature and freedom from spam messages. As of 2019, the app has over 1.9 billion monthly active users only from India.

Having used the app for several years, most of us might proclaim ourselves as the WhatsApp champ. However, the Android version of the app does have a few smart features or hacks that not many are aware of. Here we have listed the smart hacks, to enhance your chat experience you must be aware of these hacks:

Hide media in your gallery from specific chats or contacts from WhatsApp

We all have that one group or one person who sends us the most bizarre or embarrassing media content on WhatsApp. Often, they are your parents or an old school friend. To save yourself from the public embarrassment of being found watching such content, Whatsapp has a trick for you.

Go to a chat > tap on group/contact name > tap on Media Visibility > tap on “No”.

However, the catch here is that once you’ve chosen your embarrassing content ambassador, the feature will only work on the content shared in future. The media already in your gallery will still be visible.

Delete media content from a specific group or chat on WhatsApp

You can delete the media as well as text messages, stickers, GIFs, and everything else you have either sent or received through chats or groups on WhatsApp individually.

To clear storage you can go to WhatsApp Settings > Data and storage usage > Storage usage.

You will see the chats lined up in decreasing order of the media size. Once you tap on a contact/group, it will show the storage used for media files. There is an option of “Free up space” at the bottom. It will enable checkboxes for each category so that you can select what to erase and what to keep.

Limit data usage on WhatsApp

For all the people with limited data on a daily basis, this feature is going to save your life. WhatsApp lets you limit the data used by it on your device.

Go to WhatsApp Settings > Data and storage usage. You can select what kind of media you want to download automatically. You can set different permission for the app for when you are using mobile data, connected on Wi-Fi or roaming. When you tap on any of the three, you are presented with the option to select media — photos, audio, videos, and documents — for which you want to allow auto-download.

Share your live location for 8 hours

This feature tho not promoted as such, but can be used for ensuring the safety of your loved ones. Once the data is shared, it enables you to view the person’s live location for 15 minutes, 1 hour to 8 hours at maximum.

Go to chat > tap on attachment > select location. You will see the option to “Share live location” at the screen along with the option to send current location only. When you select live location sharing, it gives you three options — 15 minutes, 1 hour, and 8 hours. You can also add a comment while sharing your location.

Transfer your files between PC and phone

Users can easily access files once shared on WhatsApp from either a PC or smartphone from the other. The files can also be downloaded across devices.

All you need to do is, open WhatsApp Web on the PC and sync your phone by scanning the QR code from within the WhatsApp on your phone. Now you will be able to see the media, you have sent or will send to a chat, on the PC. All the files are just a click away to download over the PC and vice-versa.