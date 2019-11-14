10 Useful WhatsApp Tricks You May Not Know

Do you know how to find out who do you love most? Okay, not love the most but chat the most with. This and some other tricks are in store for you in this article.

1. How to find out who you chat the most with?

iOS & Android: Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Storage Usage > Select Contact.

2. How to save your data usage?

iOS & Android: Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Media Auto-Download > Switch to Wi-Fi only to save your data.

3. How to download your WhatsApp data report?

iOS and Android: Settings > Account > Request Account Info > Request Report.

4. How to add bold, italic and underline to your text?

iOS & Android: Add an asterisk either side of the word or phrase for *bold*. Add an underscore either side of the word or phrase for _italic_. Add a tildes to either side of the word or phase for ~strikethrough~.

5. How to mark read chats as unread?

iOS: Chats > Swipe left to right > Mark as Unread.

Android: Long press chat > Open Menu > Mark as Unread.

6. How to change the wallpaper on your WhatsApp chat screen?

iOS: Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Choose Wallpaper Library, Solid Colours or Photos.

Android: Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Choose Wallpaper Library, Solid Colours, Gallery, Default or No Wallpaper.

7. How to pin a chat to the top?

iOS: Chats > Swipe left to right > Pin Chat.

Android: Long press chat > Press the pin at the top of the screen.

8. How to back up your chats?

iOS & Android: Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > Back Up Now.

9. How to bookmark important messages?

iOS: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Double tap or hold down and press star.

Android: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Hold down and press star.

10. How to reply to a group message privately?

iOS: Press and hold a message in a group chat > Select More > Reply Privately. The message appears in your one-to-one chat with the text box below.

Android: Press and hold a message in a group chat > Select the three buttons in the top right corner > Reply Privately. The message appears in your one-to-one chat with the text box below.

Hope this article will be helpful for your future WhatsApp usage.