Technoloader launches fantasy crypto trading, Trade The Games

Jaipur-based IT Company Technoloader IT Services Pvt. Ltd., announced it has recently launched Trade The Games, a platform that conveys concept of crypto trading and fantasy gaming together. Currently, the service is available only on websites, but it would be rolled out as an app on Google Play Store and iTunes as well, according to a press statement.

This platform would enable fathomless chances to learn crypto trading while eradicate all the risks of having them invest in real cryptos, it added.

Vipin Kumar, founder, Technoloader and Trade The Games, said, "Trade The Games has been developed to make people familiar with the crypto trading environment. There are many people who start buying and selling cryptos without being familiar with the nature of crypto and its market. They make losses and blame the technology for it."

According to him, TTG addresses some fundamental problems that persisted since the beginning of crypto trading. Trade The Game will make crypto trading available in the contest format. The users will be able to participate and will be able to learn while trying to outperform their competitors.

It provides a realistic crypto trade environment that gives situations that traders come across on a regular basis. To make this possible, the website will be timely updated so it could show all the possible circumstances to the participants.

Trade The Game simplifies the learning of crypto trade and makes this financial activity feasible for everyone, he added.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:07 AM IST