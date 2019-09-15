Tech Talk: The three musketeers-The Pro, The X and the Spark

Roundup of key tech launches in India last week:
Galaxy A50s and A30s
Samsung has unveiled two new midrange devices A50s and A30s in India. Both the devices come with 4,000mAh battery, 15W charging and an AI-based Game Booster. These phones come in three different color options Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet.
Galaxy A50s
The Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC and is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC. It comes with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A50s is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage version and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version costs Rs. 24,999.
Galaxy A30s
The Galaxy A30s has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7904 SoC with 4GB of RAM and runs Android Pie out of the box. It features a 25-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is priced at Rs. 16,999.
Amazfit GTR
AmazFit GTR smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 5 ATM water resistance. It has support for 12 sports modes and is optimized for standby, bright-screen and sport modes offering up to 24 days of battery life with normal use. The watch comes in Stainless Steel and Aluminium casing with brown leather strap, is priced at Rs. 10,999
Vivo Z1x
Vivo adds a new device to the Z1 range, the Z1x. The phone comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 712, triple rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This gaming focused phone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. It packs a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 22.5w fast charging out of the box. Vivo Z1x is priced at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB variant and the 6GB RAM/128GB version costs Rs. 18,990.
HyperX Fury DD4 RGB Memory
HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB memory range with speeds of up to 3466MHz is now available in India. It comes as 8GB and 16GB single modules and in kits of two and four with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB capacities. These memory modules come equipped with an LED light bar with fluid RGB lighting effects2 and utilizes HyperX Infrared Sync. The price of HyperX DDR4 RGB memory range in India starts with an MRP of INR 4,900.
