Tech talk: Tech’s come a long way, baby

It’s that time of year. Winters are here, people are in a festive mood. The year is about to end and so is the decade. During the last 10 years, so much has changed. We’ve aged and almost everything around us has evolved.

Among other things, technology, which makes our lives easy, has come a long way. No, we are still not using flying cars nor have humans settled on the Moon or Mars yet.

In fact, flying cars in the form of drones are almost here and leaving the Mars bit on the trusted shoulders of Elon Musk, let us see how key technology trends have evolved over the last decade.

Phones Back in 2009, wired landlines were found in every household. We had smartphones that looked like a heavy block with a display slapped on top of it. The battery would last till noon or max evening and would take more than a couple of hours to tank up again.