Tech Talk: Smartphones to TVs: It’s not just about a bigger display!

One of the trending news in the tech these days is the upcoming launch of OnePlus TV in India. A lot of people when they heard this first were confused as to why a smartphone company is launching a TV? Well, if you are also one of those who are still wondering, then let me tell you this, Xiaomi introduced their smart LED TVs just over a year back in India and their TVs have been selling like hot cakes. So, the news about smartphone companies launching LED TVs is definitely not odd.
Apart from Xiaomi, another smartphone company Motorola has recently launched a TV in India while Honor has recently launched its TV in China and it has plans to introduce them in India as well. So, why are these companies, primarily known for their smartphones, eyeing an entry into our drawing rooms?
Well, the first and most important reason is building an ecosystem. Selling a varied range of smart products helps the brand not only to diversify but also helps them create an ecosystem of products. Most of these products are interdependent or work best when used in tandem with other devices of the same company. Hence, this may induce a user to buy another product, if he/she already has one.
Apple for long has had the strongest ecosystem of products and these devices have helped Apple build a strong and loyal user base. Most of its customers do not want to switch to Android or Windows-based devices because Apple devices have a seamless inter-connectivity which results in a great user experience.
Secondly, in a price-conscious market like India, selling smartphones is a tough job. The competition is only getting tougher and the profits margins are constantly shrinking. As per recent studies, Indian smart LED TV market is poised for growth and since these companies have a good experience in creating the customer-centric user interface, it only makes sense for these tech brands to diversify into smart TV segment.
Like Apple, most of these smartphone brands already have created their own loyal user base, it becomes easy to introduce a new product to this known audience. A happy customer would easily trust the brand for the second product. Alternatively, you never know, new products like a smart TV, can also become an entry point into the product ecosystem and may result in a buyer purchasing a smartphone only after he or she has used the TV.
Let me quote one more fact about Xiaomi. It is already known that the company works on wafer-thin margins on their phones, hence, ecosystem products add a new dimension to generate revenue. These products are made for Xiaomi by companies which are either funded by Xiaomi or are under its incubation. This allows Xiaomi to control the overall design, pricing, and features, etc. Later, these products are marketed and sold by Xiaomi in countries where it operates. So, it’s a win-win scenario for the smaller brand, Xiaomi and most importantly the consumer.
South Korean brands like Samsung and LG have been offering their phones, TVs and many other products since a long time, however, unique product proposition and aggressive pricing is the key here. So, do not be surprised when you hear that Honor, Huawei, Lenovo or any other smartphone brand decides to come up with similar products in the near future.
Mobvoi TicWatch
Chinese company TicWatch has announced three different smartwatches in India. The TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2. The TicWatch Pro comes with features like dual-layer display, heart rate sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, built-in GPS, and NFC. It offers a battery backup of up to 30 days and is priced at Rs. Rs 22,999.
The TicWatch C2 also have features like IP68 water and dust resistance, built-in GPS, and NFC. It runs on Google Wear OS and is priced at Rs 17,999. While the TicWatch E2 has a built-in GPS, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and self-prompted tracking and is a waterproof rating of 5ATM. It is priced at Rs. 13,999
Lenovo Carme Smart Watch
Lenovo has announced a new smartwatch with features like 1.3-inch IPS colorful display, 200 mAh Battery, IP68 Water and dust resistance, 24 Hrs Heart rate monitor, Sleep and Activity Monitor and Bluetooth V4.2 The smartwatch is available in two colour options – Black and Green and is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India.
Realme XT smartphone and accessories
Realme has announced yet another smartphone in India. The Realme XT comes with a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and is available in 2 colour options Pearl White & Pearl Blue. It is available in different storage and memory combinations with the price starting at Rs. 15,999 going all the way up to Rs. 18,999.
A 10,000 mAh Realme Powerbank is was announced. It is available in Red, Yellow and Grey color option and is priced at Rs. 1299. The Realme Bluetooth earphones come with 11.2mm large driver with bass boost and offer magnetic fast pairing and fast-charge 12-hour playback. It is priced at Rs. 1,799.
Xioami 4K Mi TVs, Mi Smart Water Purifier and Mi Smart Band 4
Xiaomi has announced four different smart LED TVs in various size i.e. 65, 50, 43, and 40-inch options. These new Mi TVs come with a redesigned version of PatchWall based on Android 9 Pie and have Netflix and Amazon Prime integrated out of the box. The price of these TVs starts at Rs. 17,999 and go all the way up to Rs. 54,999. Mi Water purifier is priced at Rs. 11,999 while the Mi Band 4 will be sold for Rs. 2,299
