Speak to manufacturer: Amazon to customer on Apple products

Till now, Apple relied on authorized distributors and retailers in India for offline sales as well as online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. But, the tech giant recently announced the launch its official online store in India next week, offering a full range of Apple products across the country for the first time — a move that will help the tech giant cash in on the festive demand.

Apple establishing its own store means special back-to-school deals with offers meant for Indian customers as well. The decision to open online stores in India will help the company take control of customers’ experience from the time they take a look at the products on the website till the time of unboxing.

The new online store, which will be launched on September 23, will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple Store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise, Apple said in a statement.