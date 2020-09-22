Speak to manufacturer: Amazon to customer on Apple products

Ecommerce giant Amazon has come under fire their lack of help in getting a customer the desired help with a defective Apple AirPod. Citing company policy, Amazon refused one of it's customers to replace the defective piece and instead asked the person to approach Apple instead.
The incident came to light when a Twitter user named Nishant posted about it. "Don’t purchase @Apple product from @amazon. They are cheating customers. They will send defective products and when you pd contact for replacement they will say pls visit Apple service centre. Our policy suggest that we can’t replace apple items. I purchased airpod pro yesterday, received defective airpod, when i contacted @AmazonHelp they denied replacing even though my product is in ten day replacement policy," the Twitter user said.
Replying to the tweet, Amazon told the user to get in touch with the manufacturer, Apple, for further assistance. "We’re sorry about the inconvenience caused to you with your recent order. However, please note Apple product issues are handled by the manufacturer itself. Hence, we request you to get in touch with the manufacturer for further assistance," Amazon Help tweeted.
Till now, Apple relied on authorized distributors and retailers in India for offline sales as well as online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. But, the tech giant recently announced the launch its official online store in India next week, offering a full range of Apple products across the country for the first time — a move that will help the tech giant cash in on the festive demand.
Apple establishing its own store means special back-to-school deals with offers meant for Indian customers as well. The decision to open online stores in India will help the company take control of customers’ experience from the time they take a look at the products on the website till the time of unboxing.
The new online store, which will be launched on September 23, will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple Store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise, Apple said in a statement.
