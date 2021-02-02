SpaceX preps to launch world's first all-civilian astronaut mission, 2 seats to be filled through public competition

While some of the passengers have already been confirmed, two tickets are currently up for grabs for the general public, with a contest planned to choose the person.

The company's spacecraft would be commanded by Jared Isaacman, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, who is also a trained pilot. The mission, known as Inspiration4, seeks to raise support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. And as such, Isaacman is donating three seats aboard Dragon to individuals from the general public who will be announced in the near future.

While one of the seats will go to a healthcare worker from the nonprofit hospital, another seat winner will be chosen by means of an online raffle. A third seat is reserved for an entrepreneur who will use Isaacman's Shift4Shop e-commerce platform and share their business story in a video format for an independent panel of judges to choose from.



"Inspiration4 will have four seats representing the mission pillars of Leadership, Hope, Generosity and Prosperity. You have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join this flight to space by securing either the Generosity or Prosperity seat," the website explains.