SpaceX preps to launch world's first all-civilian astronaut mission, 2 seats to be filled through public competition

If you're one of those people who have always wished to travel beyond the earth, and into space, well that might now be easier than you think. SpaceX announced on Monday that it will launch four private individuals on a Crew Dragon capsule into orbit around the Earth this year. Dubbed "the world's first all-civilian mission", it is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.
"Today, it was announced SpaceX is targeting no earlier than the fourth quarter of this year for Falcon 9’s launch of Inspiration4 – the world’s first all-commercial astronaut mission to orbit – from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida," reads a statement shared by the company.
While some of the passengers have already been confirmed, two tickets are currently up for grabs for the general public, with a contest planned to choose the person.
The company's spacecraft would be commanded by Jared Isaacman, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, who is also a trained pilot. The mission, known as Inspiration4, seeks to raise support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. And as such, Isaacman is donating three seats aboard Dragon to individuals from the general public who will be announced in the near future.
While one of the seats will go to a healthcare worker from the nonprofit hospital, another seat winner will be chosen by means of an online raffle. A third seat is reserved for an entrepreneur who will use Isaacman's Shift4Shop e-commerce platform and share their business story in a video format for an independent panel of judges to choose from.
"Inspiration4 will have four seats representing the mission pillars of Leadership, Hope, Generosity and Prosperity. You have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join this flight to space by securing either the Generosity or Prosperity seat," the website explains.
According to the statement released by SpaceX, the Inspiration4 crew will receive commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft, orbital mechanics, operating in microgravity, zero gravity, and other forms of stress testing.
"They will go through emergency preparedness training, spacesuit and spacecraft ingress and egress exercises, as well as partial and full mission simulations," the company adds.
Upon conclusion of the mission, Dragon will reenter Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.